What The Tech? Creepy shopping apps

Before shopping online many of us shop in the App Stores. Retail apps make it easy to shop and save money during the holidays and shoppers download them in droves. Among all of those free apps are sure to be some fakes that could steal information or install a malicious program on your phone.
Last November hundreds of counterfeit apps were discovered in both Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store. The fake retail apps looked legitimate right down to the logo and branding. Upon further inspection though apps for New Balance, Nike, Foot Locker and Hermes' were fakes, capable of unleashing pop-up ads and potentially gaining access to any information stored on the phone.
Apple and Google removed the apps from stores but not before people downloaded and installed them on their phones. We suspect hackers will try to use the same tactic during this year's holiday season.
Here are some things to look for before downloading and installing a free retail or couponing app:
While counterfeit apps have been known to slip past Apple and Google's app review process it is always best to download apps only from those sites/stores. iOS devices can only install apps from the Apple App Store unless the phone has been 'jailbroken'. Android phones though are capable of downloading apps from other places online.
Perhaps more than anything else this holiday, we should just be aware that bad guys are working around the clock trying to trick you out of your money or information.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.