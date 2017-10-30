Netflix says it will end 'House of Cards' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Netflix says it will end 'House of Cards'

By Associated Press

Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.

The announcement Monday came on the heels of a sexual abuse allegation against series star Kevin Spacey.

The decision to conclude "House of Cards" was made several months ago, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey tried to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was a young teenager. In a statement, Spacey apologized for any "drunken" misbehavior and also came out as gay.

The final season of "House of Cards" is in production. The Emmy winning-drama starring Spacey and Robin Wright as an Oval Office power couple kick-started Netflix's success in producing original shows.

