Police: No charges for man in teen son's shooting death

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a Tennessee man will not be charged in the shooting death of his 18-year-old son.

News outlets report Kobe Hoyle was fatally shot outside his home on Sunday. Metro Nashville police said in a news release that 55-year-old Brentnol James will not be charged in the shooting death, at present, following consultation with the District Attorney's Office.

Police are investigating James' account of the shooting. James said he was scared of Hoyle, who he said was going to rob him. The two had a physical altercation, in which James suffered a facial injury, before the shooting.

Hoyle died at the scene.

