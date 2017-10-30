Dalton PD looking for Kohl's shoplifting duo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton PD looking for Kohl's shoplifting duo

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Dalton PD is searching for two women who shoplifted more than $150. Officials say the two women took the merchandise into a dressing room together and left behind empty boxes. 

The shoplifting happened on Friday, October 27th at the Kohl's on Shugart Road. The two women entered the store around 4 p.m. and started to shop. 

One suspect is described as a blonde woman wearing a white and black shirt, carried a shoe box, a package of tights, and other items into the same dressing room as her friend, a brunette who wore a gray or blue colored top and carried a light colored purse. 

The women then left the department store and drove away together in a small white-colored SUV. 

Officials say that the stolen items were a pair of size 10 stiletto high heeled shoes valued at $49.99, a package of All-Over Solutions brand tights valued at $64.99, a package of unknown branded tights valued at $14, and a Modernform brand bra valued at $32.

Anyone who recognizes these women is asked to please contact Officer Nicholas Smith at 706-278-9085, extension 9560 or by email at nsmith@cityofdalton-ga.gov.

