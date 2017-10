Chattanooga police said a boy ran from a house in Lookout Valley screaming, "Daddy is trying to kill Mommy."

James Layne is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he beat his girlfriend with a hammer on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, the beating started because of an argument. The woman said Layne thought she was cheating on him.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they saw blood splattered on the wall and floor of the home on Patten Chapel Road.

The woman had bruises and knots on her head.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.