Locked in cooler overnight, Wisconsin man starts drinking - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Locked in cooler overnight, Wisconsin man starts drinking

Posted: Updated:
Jeremy Van Ert Jeremy Van Ert

MARSHFIELD, WI (AP) - Police have cited a Wisconsin man who began drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store's beer cooler.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports police were called to a Marshfield Kwik Trip early Wednesday after a customer noticed a man in the cooler. Employees opened the door around 6 a.m. and he fled.

The store manager told police the 38-year-old man drank a beer and three malt beverages before he got out.

Police later located the man. According to their report, the man said he wanted to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He said he figured he might as well stay inside and drink.

Police cited him for theft. The report notes the cooler had a glass door and he could have knocked on it for help.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.