Tennessee Vols fans start #EmptyNeyland to boycott Butch Jones

ennessee head coach Butch Jones encourages his players as they run off the field during the first half an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, AL. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Disgruntled University of Tennessee fans are taking to Twitter with a new hashtag - #EmptyNeyland - calling for the boycott of Saturday's homecoming football game if head coach Butch Jones isn't fired.

UT is 3-5 overall and 0-5 in the SEC after Saturday's loss at Kentucky, leaving Jones on one of the hottest seats in the country.

Fans on Twitter have not been shy about expressing their desires to see Jones and his staff gone.

Following Saturday's 29-26 loss to Kentucky, momentum picked up behind #EmptyNeyland, which is calling on fans to boycott Saturday's homecoming game against Southern Miss if Jones is not fired.

If Butch Jones is the head coach Monday this is what Neyland needs to look like next Saturday night #EmptyNeyland pic.twitter.com/kQWH1gdSsS — connor howard (@connorhoward5) October 29, 2017