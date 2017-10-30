2 teens charged with murder after shooting death of GA student

ROME, GA (AP) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a college student at an apartment in northwest Georgia.

Floyd County Police told local news media that Ricket Carter III and Troy Cokley are charged with murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph McDaniel on Saturday afternoon. Police say Carter and Cokley, both 19, traveled to Rome, Georgia, to meet with McDaniel before an argument occurred between them that ended with McDaniel's death.

Carter and Cokley are also charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the two teenagers were found and detained at an apartment complex in Columbus, Georgia.

McDaniel was a third-year student at Berry College where he majored in business management.

