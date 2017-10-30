ROVs recalled due to fire hazard

If you own an Arctic Cat ROV, it may be under recall. More than 14,000 are being recalled for a fire hazard after more than 400 reports of the plastic panels melting due to heat from the exhaust.

Five of those incidents resulted in fires, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall covers all model year 2014 through 2017 Wildcat Trail and 2015 through 2017 Wildcat Sport models.

Owners can contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair.