Freezing this morning, but warming through the week

Good Monday. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 10am as temps have plunged into the upper 20s and low 30s. We will actually have a nice warm up this afternoon, however, with temps climbing to the low 60s. That may not sound too warm, but yesterday we hovered in the upper 40s and low 50s through the day. Skies will be sunny today.

Tuesday looks good for all the Halloween festivities. We will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will be cool all day with a high of 61. Skies will again be mostly sunny. The kids may want a light jacket if they are out trick-or-treating. Temps will be dropping through the 50s, and it should be a very pleasant evening.

Wednesday will see the high climb to 65 with cloudy skies and a chance fort a shower or two. Thursday we get even warmer with the high reaching 72 and, again, one or two showers popping up.

Friday looks good with mild temps ranging from 54 in the morning to a toasty 74 in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend will stay warm with a mix of sun and clouds, a shower or two late Saturday, and temps in the mid 70s both days.

David Karnes

