Gadsden approves $12.5 million riverfront development work

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - A city in northeast Alabama has approved a $12.5 million riverfront development work at Coosa Landing.

The Gadsden Times reports the property will span 50,000-square feet with 20,000 square feet of retail space. The overall plan calls for upgraded roads that tie into the boat ramp and riverwalk at Coosa.

Gadsden officials unveiled plans for the property in January.

No start has been set. But Gadsden City Council member Cynthia Toles says she was told it would take six months to complete the project.

City Council president Deverick Williams believes the development will "change the landscape of the riverfront and the city."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.