Red Bank FD responding to shed fire on Signal Mt. Road

By WRCB Staff

The Red Bank Fire Department is responding to a commercial fire on the 200 block of Signal Mountain Road.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning near the Tire World and Auto Service, LLC building. 

Officials say no one was injured in the fire.

