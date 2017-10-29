Rebuilt memorial honoring Apison tornado victims dedicated

A memorial honoring the victims of the deadly Apison tornado has been rebuilt after being severely damaged by a drunk driver.

County, state, and federal leaders along with members of the community held a dedication ceremony on Sunday.

The tornado killed 15 people on April 27, 2011.

In June of 2016, Hamilton County sheriff's deputies said a drunk driver crashed into the memorial on East Brainerd Road.

The new memorial sits next to the Apison fire hall off of East Brainerd Road.

There is a pillar for each of the victims. A metal tree stands in the middle with 15 metal leaves engraved with their names.

The community has raised more than $30,000 for the memorial.