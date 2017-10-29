Rebuilt memorial honoring Apison tornado victims dedicated - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rebuilt memorial honoring Apison tornado victims dedicated

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo Credit: Jonathan Mason Photo Credit: Jonathan Mason
Photo Credit: Sabrina Smedley Photo Credit: Sabrina Smedley
APISON, TN (WRCB) -

A memorial honoring the victims of the deadly Apison tornado has been rebuilt after being severely damaged by a drunk driver.

County, state, and federal leaders along with members of the community held a dedication ceremony on Sunday.

The tornado killed 15 people on April 27, 2011.

In June of 2016, Hamilton County sheriff's deputies said a drunk driver crashed into the memorial on East Brainerd Road.

READ MORE |  Apison Tornado Memorial damaged in DUI incident?

The new memorial sits next to the Apison fire hall off of East Brainerd Road.

There is a pillar for each of the victims. A metal tree stands in the middle with 15 metal leaves engraved with their names.

The community has raised more than $30,000 for the memorial.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.