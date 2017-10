Rocky Top is only getting rockier for Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones.

According to GoVols247, coach Jones and first-year athletic director John Currie met Sunday night to discuss the future of the Vols football program.

This comes after SEC Country's Mike Griffith reported Sunday morning that administrators met to discuss "Butch Jones' immediate future at Tennessee."

Tennessee fell to 3-5 on the year after its 29-26 loss to Kentucky Saturday, leaving the Vols still win-less in the SEC. The loss to Kentucky also marked just the second loss to the Wildcats since 1985.