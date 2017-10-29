East Chattanooga block parties aim to celebrate city

From music to painting murals, people are celebrating Chattanooga Sunday during the first City Celebration & Ciclovia in East Chattanooga.

"We have all this space," urged organizer Shannon Burke, "So look at the streets in a different way."

Burke hopes people will use the City Celebration and Ciclovia to take a deeper look into East Chattanooga.

"A lot of people know it," Burke said, "They drive through it as fast as they can, but they never get out of their car to see the sights."

But organizers hope to change that, by hosting parties to get the community into East Chattanooga.

Sunday, there are 5 block parties spread out over 6 miles. Each party featuring music and various activities. Organizers said the parties allow people to explore the city from a new perspective while meting new people.

"It's shining a spotlight on a different side of Chattanooga," Burke explained, "When most people think of Chattanooga they think of downtown, the aquarium, and those are great things! We're happy to promote those, but it's nice to see another side of the city."



Burke said he hopes to highlight the many cultures that fill the homes in the Scenic City.

"There's all kinds of diversity in Chattanooga that people don't realize," Burke urged, "A lot of languages being spoken over here, different styles of music and dance. So, we hope to highlight that with this festival."

Visiting all 5 block parties requires no car, just a little energy. There are miles of roadways closed to traffic so people can walk or bike from one block party to another safely. Walking or biking is encouraged, however, buses are running for people who need them.



"It's important to think outside the norm of just driving your car everyday, going to work, sitting in traffic," Burke said, "It's important to meet your neighbors in a way you wouldn't otherwise do."

The first block part kicked off at noon at Stove Works, and parties will continue throughout the day. For a full list of block parties, events, and times, click here.