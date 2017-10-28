House destroyed by fire in Birchwood - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

House destroyed by fire in Birchwood

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Several firefighters battled a house fire in the Birchwood community Saturday night.
Firefighters tell Channel 3 they arrived to the home on Dolly Pond Road around 8:30.

They say the house was destroyed by the flames.
We"re told the home was vacant and no one was hurt.
It's unclear what sparked the fire.
    

