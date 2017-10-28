Fort Oglethorpe police cruiser catches fire during high speed chase

A Fort Oglethorpe police cruiser caught fire during a high speed chase on Saturday.

Lafayette Fire Chief Stacey Meeks said the officer was not hurt, but the car was destroyed.

Meeks told Channel 3 it started on Highway 27 in Fort Oglethorpe and ended when a man crashed through a fence and ended up in the front yard of a church on Crane Street in Lafayette.

Meeks said he ran away and police found him hiding under a church bus.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson identified the man as 40-year-old Tommy Dean.

Fort Oglethorpe, Catoosa County, GSP, Walker County, and the Lafayette Police Department were involved in the pursuit. The man was taken to the Catoosa County jail and is facing charges in Catoosa and Walker counties.