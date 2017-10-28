Juvenile shot while attacking another person - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Juvenile shot while attacking another person

By WRCB Staff

A juvenile is shot early Saturday morning while assaulting another person.

Chattanooga Police report around 6:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of W. 14th Street Court for a shooting.

When they arrived they found a minor with a gunshot wound. The minor was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The investigation shows the person shot was assaulting another person with a firearm.

A third person saw what was happening and shot the assailant to stop the assault.

Charges are pending against the person who was shot.

At this time no charges are being filed against the person who shot the attacker.

