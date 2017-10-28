Fulton football retires Zaevion Dobson's number

Fulton High School is retiring the number 24 jersey worn by Zaevion Dobson, who died while protecting friends during a shooting in 2015.

Dobson was a sophomore at Fulton, and played defense on the Fulton football team. He died at the age of 15 when he and his friends were caught in a gang-related shooting in the Lonsdale neighborhood. Zaevion shielded two girls as gunfire randomly broke around them out on the night of Dec. 17, 2015.

After Zaevion's death, his brother, Zach, wore the number 24 jersey during his senior season.

Since his death, Zaevion Dobson has been hailed as a hero by former President Barack Obama, and honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY's. Last month, ESPN released #24Strong, a movie recounting Dobson's life and story.

The school announced they were retiring the jersey number before the team's game against Oak Ridge Friday night.