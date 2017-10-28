Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor returning from 2-game suspension - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor returning from 2-game suspension

By Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor will be available to play Saturday at Kentucky after being suspended for the Volunteers' last two games.

Vols coach Butch Jones said in a statement that "Darrell has completed the requirements we had set for him to return to play" and that "he must continue to meet criteria we have set forth for him on a daily and weekly basis."

Tennessee also announced that backup quarterback Quinten Dormady, who didn't make the trip to Kentucky , is expected to have season-ending shoulder surgery next week.

Taylor started Tennessee's first five games . He has 20 tackles and one sack.

Tennessee will be playing Saturday without leading rusher John Kelly and backup linebacker Will Ignont , who were suspended after receiving citations last week on misdemeanor marijuana-related charges.

