One weekend left for pumpkin patch fun

This is the last weekend for many pumpkin patches around the area, including the Old McDonald Farm.

Despite a fire two years ago and weather impacted crops this year, the farm is having a good season.

"Well, it'll be a little sloppier!" operation manager Caleb Colvin said about the farm's last weekend.

Saturday morning's rainfall is not putting a damper on the Old McDonald Farm operations.

"If you do come out you'll need to wear your mud boots probably, because it will be a little muddy," said Colvin, "Other than that we should have almost everything operational."

So far this fall roughly 20,000 people have visited the farm. With just a few days until Halloween, it's open for one last weekend. Which means one more chance to find the perfect pumpkin.

Colvin said weather brought in from Hurricane Irma destroyed roughly half of their pumpkin patch earlier this year, but there are still some left to sell.

"We don't have a whole lot of pumpkins left," said Colvin, "It's getting late and pickins a little slim."

If you don't need a pumpkin there's a list of other activities, like a critter barn, and more.

Colvin said rain or shine, it's always fun for the family.

"It's a bunch of fun. It's a whole bunch of fun!" Colvin exclaimed with laughter.

And none of the pumpkins will go to waste, ones that are not sold will be fed to the animals on the farm.

You can head out to the farm until 7 p.m. Saturday. It will be open Sunday from 12:00- 7:00 p.m. Admission is $12.50 for everyone over 3 years old.