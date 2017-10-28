Georgia deputy accused of working another job while on duty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia deputy accused of working another job while on duty

By Associated Press

MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff's deputy is free on bond after his arrest for allegedly working for months as a city bus driver at the same time he was on the clock at the sheriff's office.

Bibb County Deputy Henry Elmer Poole was released from jail Thursday after posting $10,000 bond on charges of felony theft and violating his oath of office.

The Telegraph reports the 51-year-old Poole oversaw ferrying county inmates to state prisons. His simultaneous work with the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority dates to at least the first of the year. The theft from the sheriff's office amounts to about $7,800 in wages.

Sheriff David Davis says Poole's alleged double-duty came to light after officials examined overtime payouts and when someone reported seeing Poole at the wheel of a bus.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com

