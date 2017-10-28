Cyclists complete 1,098-mile trip to honor Pat Summitt - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cyclists complete 1,098-mile trip to honor Pat Summitt

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) - A group of cyclists, including former Tennessee women's basketball player Michelle Brooke-Marciniak, have completed a 1,098-mile journey to promote the Pat Summitt Foundation and its fight against Alzheimer's disease.

The "Pedal for Pat" excursion began Oct. 17 in Knoxville, Tennessee , and finished Friday in Key Largo, Florida.

Brooke-Marciniak, a member of Tennessee's 1996 national championship team, called it a "life-changing, special journey."

Their trek lasted 1,098 miles to match the win total Summitt accumulated as the Tennessee women's basketball coach. The project was co-chaired by Brooke-Marciniak and Knoxville resident Josh Crisp, who want to make this an annual event.

Pat Summitt Foundation director Patrick Wade says the event has raised about $100,000 and donations are still being accepted .

Summitt died in June 2016 , five years after announcing she had early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.