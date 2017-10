The Trojans live to play another day. Soddy Daisy outlasted Walker Valley Friday night 48-28 to secure the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 4-5A.

As expected, it was an offensive shootout from start to finish. Walker Valley senior quarterback Kolten Gibson threw for over 300 yards, ran for over 100, and had two touchdowns on the night. Meanwhile, Soddy Daisy senior running back Ty Boeck had over 200 yards rushing with two scores.

The Mustangs end the season at 1-9 overall. The Trojans will now face Oakridge in the first round of the 5A playoffs next week.