What the Tech? New iPhone X

So the iPhone X, the next big thing they say, was available for pre-orders at 12:01 am Cupertino time. When Apple first unveiled it I thought, "no way will I stay up all night", but here I am. Fighting off yawns for an all-nighter. Apple will only have a few million of the new iPhones up for grabs and probably twice that many people doing just what I'm doing.

But there's a good reason. The new iPhone X is the future of smartphones (Android fans might disagree). It's all screen, no button or bezels. Sure it's $1,000 but carriers are offering deals where it might cost as low as $22 a month. So that's why I'm here. It's an early Black Friday, granted only a minute into Friday.

Before we fire up the browser let's take a look at the deals. Most carriers are offering pretty handsome trade-in offers for older iPhones. Verizon offers a $300 trade for the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, the 7 and 7 Plus. The trade in offer is also good for Android phones. The Google Pixel XL, LG G6, Moto Z2 Force and Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8 and S8 Plus. Older iPhones and Android devices are bringing $100-$200.

Like other carriers the trade-in value is split up over the next 24 months to lower the cost of the Phone.

AT&T offers a $300 trade-in on an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and $200 in credits on other phones. It also has the phone for a lower monthly cost of $33.34

Sprint has quite the trade-in deal of $350 for any iPhone after the 6, Galaxy S7, the Blackberry Key One, and other phones by HTC, LG, Moto Z2 Force and Google Pixel. With the trade-in that brings the monthly cost down on Sprint to just $22.22/month.

At T-Mobile the trade-in offer is $300 for any iPhone 6 and later. Like the others, the trade-in value is deducted from the monthly cost of the phone.

And Apple has a recycle program for older iPhones. Trade in an iPhone 6s Plus for example and receive a $250 Apple Store Gift Card which can be used to buy the iPhone X or anything else in the Apple Store.

As 2:01am gets closer (I'm on Central Time) I think, if I don't get one reserved tonight I'll just wait until next year. I am not going to stand in line next Friday for another chance to be one of the first people to own the iPhone X, so this is it.

I have my browser windows opened to Apple's website and my Sprint log-in screen. I'll try both. But first, caffeine.

Sprint's website was my first attempt since that's my carrier and it has the best trade-in and monthly payment deal. Again and again I accessed the site and attempted to enter in my trade-in device, it's condition and the color and storage of the iPhone X I want. The site guided me through the steps but each time I was close to checking out, the site kicked me back to the beginning to start all over.

I switched over the Apple website which offered the phone with included Apple Care ($200 value). The site seem to move faster but I got a late start and before I could finish checking out, Apple had sold out of the devices.

So it was back to Sprint where I was kicked back to the beginning 4 times. Once I made it as far as entering my credit card and address. My credit card was even charged the $10.98 cent fee to upgrade. However, I never received a confirmation email from Sprint.

Friday at around noon a Sprint representative called to apologize and complete my order. She told me my iPhone X will be delivered straight to my house but will not ship until the release date of November 3rd. If you're still in the hunt for the iPhone X you can stand in line outside any Apple Store or most wireless carrier locations. Lines will be long so get there early.