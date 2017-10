The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with identifying the suspects who were caught on camera breaking into vending machines Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. at the Fresh N Low in Ocoee.

If you recognize the suspects in the video or have any information about this case, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-8215. You can also click here to send a private message through the PCSO's official Facebook page.

