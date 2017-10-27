Soddy Daisy's offense sparked by "backfield connection"

It might be the same faces from last year's offense, but this season the Trojans have a whole new look. The Soddy Daisy football team is averaging 38 points a game, and a lot of that has to do with senior running back Ty Boeck and junior quarterback Gavin Chambers.

Boeck is the Trojans leading rusher and leading tackler. Not to mention, Boeck also traded snaps at quarterback last year when Chambers was just a sophomore.

"Last year I think we both agreed Gavin wasn't really ready" reflects Boeck. "This year he's done a lot better and played well, and really worked his butt off."

Chambers is easily having his best season at Soddy Daisy. Through nine games he's thrown for more than 1,700 yards with 16 touchdowns. Together Chambers and Boeck have combined for over 30 touchdowns.

"You know there's just a connection back there" says Chambers. "Ty calls it the backfield connection. It's something that's really clicked this year because last year we were both back and forth at quarterback. So I mean with me being at quarterback and him being at running back it's just been a good click and we've been rolling with it."

The two teammates believe their more settled roles have helped lead the team to more success this year, and hopefully the postseason.

"I don't want my high school career to end at all" says Boeck. "It's been fun, but I want to have a lot more fun."

Soddy Daisy plays Walker Valley Friday night. The winner of that game will secure the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 4-5A.