Zoo Atlanta mourns the death of its oldest gorilla - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Zoo Atlanta mourns the death of its oldest gorilla

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's zoo is mourning the death of its oldest gorilla.

Zoo Atlanta says 58-year-old Shamba, a western lowland gorilla, was found unresponsive Friday. A preliminary examination revealed advanced age-related complications, and the zoo's veterinary staff decided the best option was to euthanize her.

The zoo says Shamba was one of the oldest gorillas in the world. Western lowland gorillas are considered geriatric after about age 35.

More than 30 of Shamba's descendants - including grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren - live at Zoo Atlanta and other zoos around the U.S.

A necropsy is planned, with results available in several weeks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.