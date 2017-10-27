Boy gets two magnets stuck in his nose

An 11-year-old boy went to an emergency department in severe pain after inserting button magnets in both sides of his nose.

While parents may shake their heads knowingly, things like this do happen. This incident occurred in Cyprus, and is detailed in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Doctors had to get creative when they were presented with the boy who stuck magnets up his nose.

The boy had put powerful button magnets in both sides of his nose.

The magnets stuck together, causing extreme pain and a pretty bad nosebleed. Even ER doctors could not get them out and had to take the boy to an operating room.

They were finally able to get the magnets to release by simply placing household magnets on the outside of his nose. The opposite poles of the magnets forced the two inside his nose apart.

It took 6 months, but the poor boy's nose eventually healed.