Firefighters turn fire safety into fun topic for students

Statistics show fewer children die in fires compared to 10 years ago, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

The federal agency credits an increase in fire education and prevention.

At Allen Elementary, firefighters spent Friday teaching kids about fire safety.

Firefighters have taken a serious topic, one that can be scary for kids, and they've put a little bit of a fun twist on it.

It's all to help educate them if they are ever in the event of a fire.

It's all part of Fire Prevention Month. Fire departments across the nation are doing different things all to help educate the public.

At Allen Elementary School Friday, students got to learn the importance of having a fire plan with their families at home they also talked about stop, drop and roll.

They were also taught to stay low if they are ever in a fire and not to hide from firefighters because they're there to help them.

"Kids like to interact with the program. With my past experience as an educator, I always made my programs and my course study that I taught very interactive. I got more respect and more out of my program than if I just stood at a chalkboard and just bored them to death," Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Brumlow said.

Firefighters showed students what they do when they are in a home or building looking for people so they know what to look out for.

They also showed them how their face masks work and what they sound like because that can be really scary as well.

They also got to look at a fire detector up close and to remind their parents to change those batteries.

