Man opens fire in Mexican restaurant kitchen, kills cook - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man opens fire in Mexican restaurant kitchen, kills cook

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a gunman slipped into the back of a Mexican restaurant in Georgia, opened fire and killed a cook.

News outlets report the shooting happened at the El Ranchero restaurant in Clayton County on Thursday evening.

Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect entered the restaurant through a propped door in the kitchen. The business was open at the time of the shooting, but no one else at the restaurant was injured. The suspect's face was covered, and the victim's identity has not been released.

Authorities say there is nothing that would lead them to believe that the shooting was robbery related.

Further details have not been released.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.