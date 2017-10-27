Tennessee man wanted in shooting turns self in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A suspect accused of robbing and fatally shooting a man during a car sale has turned himself in after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The bureau says Ricardo Lamont Murray Jr. turned himself in Friday morning to police in Nashville. He was wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office on charges of homicide, aggravated robbery and theft.

Authorities say the 19-year-old Murray shot and killed Jonathan Outlaw, who was attempting to sell him a vehicle, on Tuesday in Cedar Hill.

The bureau says Murray turned himself in less than two days after being added to its most wanted list. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

