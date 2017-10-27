Hamilton County woman warns others about costly craigslist scam

A Hamilton County woman looking to buy a car made a $7,000 dollar mistake. When she saw a Ford Mustang advertised on Craigslist back in July, she wanted it.

She gave the man selling it cash. He gave her a Bill of Sale; with a warning, he still owed $2,000 on the car. She tells Channel 3, that is where she made her mistake.

The victim in this case was too embarrassed to reveal her identity, but wants others making deals online to hear her story, in hopes they don't make the same mistake.

A Craigslist search led a Chattanooga woman to a 2013 Mustang, and the man selling it. He didn't have the title because he still owed money on the car, but promised it would be taken care of.



The woman snapped a picture, had him sign a Bill of Sale, and thought it was a good deal. “Then it just went from bad to worse,” the victim told Channel 3.



About a month later, an unexpected visitor showed up at her front door. “CarMax came and reposed the car. Knocked on the door and wanted the key to the car, which I gave them the key.”



That's when she learned the man never paid off the car loan. “16,800 dollars I believe it still was.”

Police identify the man as Antonio Vila. He is now nowhere to be found. The woman is out more than seven thousand dollars. “I have no car, no money, and no response.”

Channel 3 attempted to reach Vila. He has multiple phone numbers and addresses listed.

The Chattanooga Police Department has now issued a warrant for his arrest. The woman we spoke with has this advice for others. “Be careful when buying stuff of Craigslist. Know what you are doing and who you are dealing with. Make sure you have the title in hand when you buy a car, so you won't get scammed like I did.”

Police say these scams are becoming more common. Their advice is simple: if the title is not available at the time of purchase, walk away.

If convicted of fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle, a person could face 2 to 12 years in prison.