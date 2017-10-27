Georgia city's police chief to retire

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (AP) - The longtime police chief for a Georgia city is retiring after 15 years in the post.

Garden City Police Chief David Lyons says his last day is Dec. 1.

The Savannah Morning News reports Maj. Gil Ballard, who has been on the force for 23 years, will take over as chief.

Lyons came to Georgia after retiring from the Army. He worked as a police chief in the small town of Zebulon, Georgia, before coming to Garden City.

City Manager Ron Feldner said Thursday in a news release that crime has fallen "across the board" in the city during Lyons' tenure as chief. He says the city has become a safer community because of the police department and its many dedicated officers.

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.