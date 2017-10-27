Man charged with Att. Murder for striking a woman with a hammer

Chattanooga Police have arrested and charged a man with Att. First Degree Murder for reportedly hitting a woman with a hammer.

Officials say 46-year-old James Edward Layne was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Police say they responded to a home on the 400 block of Patten Chapel Rd. on a report of domestic assault around 9:45 p.m

Upon arrival, police say a woman told them that the suspect had choked her during an argument, and also struck her in the head several times with a hammer.

The victim's child had also witnessed the altercation, and told police that Layne was "trying to kill" his mother.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and her son was taken to a family friend for safety.

The suspect was placed in custody and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Layne was charged with Aggr. Assault and Att. First Degree Murder.