10 Things to Know for Today

1. TRUMP DELAYS RELEASE OF SOME JFK FILES

The president cites "potentially irreversible harm" to national security if he were to allow all records to come out now.

2. WHO STRESSES DIPLOMACY AT DMZ

Visiting the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis says diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not war.

3. FATHER'S TRAGIC TALE OF EXODUS

Alam Jafar survives but his wife and children perish at sea, as Bangladesh authorities say 28 boats carrying Rohingya refugees have capsized in its waters since August, killing at least 184 people.

4. SPAIN ON TENTERHOOKS

Prime Minister Rajoy says that the special powers the central government wants to impose aren't meant to take away liberties of Catalans but to protect them as Catalonia's parliament resumes debating its response to Madrid.

5. DRIFTERS FOUND AT SEA

Two Honolulu women and their dogs have been rescued in the Pacific Ocean by the U.S. Navy five months after they left.

6. WHERE TURNOUT WAS VERY LOW AMID VIOLENCE

Only one-third of registered voters have cast ballots in presidential elections in Kenya boycotted by the main opposition group.

7. NO-GO RUSSIANS

The State Department has at last compiled a list of Russians who may soon become off-limits to anyone who wants to avoid U.S. sanctions.

8. FORMER NAVY SEAL RECONSIDERS

The feelings of James Hatch, whose career as a commando ended when he was shot while searching for Bowe Bergdahl, have gone from rage to peace.

9. ROCK 'N' ROLLING WITH THE FLOW

Dr. John, Aaron Neville and Irma Thomas carry the city's musical torch after the death of New Orleans legend Fats Domino.

10. HOUSTON BACK UNDER A ROOF

The World Series moves indoors to Houston for Game 3 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros tied at one each. Minute Maid Park is known as big place for hitters.

