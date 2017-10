A fallen semi-trailer is blocking both lanes of traffic on Riverside Ave. near Manufacturers Rd. in downtown Chattanooga.

Officials say the back of the semi came loose, and is stuck on the side of the road. The front trailer portion of the truck is stuck in the middle of the roadway.

Officials say a tow truck is in route to the area to clear the scene. There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

