Tennessee man wanted in shooting added to most wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A suspect accused of robbing and fatally shooting a man during a car sale has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's top 10 most wanted list.

The bureau says Ricardo Lamont Murray Jr. is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office on charges of homicide, aggravated robbery and theft.

Authorities say the 19-year-old Murray shot and killed Jonathan Outlaw, who was attempting to sell him a vehicle, on Tuesday in Cedar Hill.

The bureau says Murray, of Nashville, is an African-American man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 164 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Murray's arrest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.