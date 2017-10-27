Tennessee man wanted in shooting added to most wanted list

A fallen semi-trailer is blocking both lanes of traffic on Riverside Ave. near Manufacturers Rd. in downtown Chattanooga.More
A fallen semi-trailer is blocking both lanes of traffic on Riverside Ave. near Manufacturers Rd. in downtown Chattanooga.More
Police say 33-year-old Matthew Derek Henry has been charged with wreck less endangerment for allegedly shooting at cars on I-75 from the Ooltewah exit overpass.More
Police say 33-year-old Matthew Derek Henry has been charged with wreck less endangerment for allegedly shooting at cars on I-75 from the Ooltewah exit overpass.More
About a month ago, I started getting emails and phone calls of people wanting to know what the winter forecast will be like.More
About a month ago, I started getting emails and phone calls of people wanting to know what the winter forecast will be like.More