National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday

National Drug Take-Back Day is set for this weekend for residents to drop off unwanted prescriptions and medications.

Several locations across Tennessee and Georgia will be open on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) urges all Tennesseans to dispose of their potentially dangerous unwanted, unneeded, or expired medications.

A number of law enforcement agencies, anti-drug coalitions, and community leaders across the state are partnering for the event. Officials say the initiative draws attention to the year-long effort to ensure medications, especially addictive opiates and pain killers, do not get into the wrong hands.

“When teenagers experiment with prescription pills, they’re not usually going to a drug dealer on the street. They’re often going to the medicine cabinet and taking an old prescription that a doctor wrote for mom or dad,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams.

“Taking simple steps to properly dispose of medications and keep them out of the wrong hands is something we all can do to combat the problem of drug addiction in Tennessee.”

Tennessee American Water is also urging residents to use Drug Take-Back day as a way to safely dispose of medication without harming the environment.

Flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash is discouraged by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“This event is a great opportunity for residents to securely drop off any unused or expired medications,” said Valoria Armstrong, Tennessee American Water President. “It’s important for us to keep these items out of our landfills and water supplies as well as the hands of those who may misuse or abuse them.”

Officials say there will be 12 collection sites in Hamilton County and two in Bradley County.

Take-Back Drug locations in Hamilton County (locations in bold will have document shredders available to dispose of personal documents such as tax information or medical records):

East Ridge - Walgreens at 5301 Ringgold Rd.

- Walgreens at 5301 Ringgold Rd. Hixson - Walgreens at 5478 Hwy. 153

- Walgreens at 5478 Hwy. 153 East Brainerd - Walgreens at 2289 Gunbarrel Rd.

- Walgreens at 2289 Gunbarrel Rd. Mt. Canaan Church - 4801 TN Hwy. 58

- 4801 TN Hwy. 58 Northshore - Walgreens at 110 North Market St.

Red Bank - Food City at 3901 Dayton Blvd.

Signal Mountain Police Department - 1111 Ridgeway Ave.

Brainerd - Walgreens at 3605 Brainerd Rd.

Ooltewah - Walgreens at 9307 Lee Hwy.

St. Elmo - Walgreens at 3550 Broad St.

East Brainerd - Elks Lodge #91 at 1069 Graysville Rd.

Soddy Daisy - Walgreens at 121 Harrison Ln.

Take-Back Drug locations in Bradley County:

Cleveland - Walgreens at 35 25th Street

Sheriff's Office - 2290 Blythe Ave., SE

Officials say during Drug Take-Back Day in the spring of 2017, over 2,000 pounds of unwanted drugs were collected and disposed in the Chattanooga area.

To find a location near you, visit the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration website.