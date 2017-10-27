Big weather changes through the weekend

Good Friday! Our warm up will continue through today with really comfortable conditions as we wrap up the work week this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 72. Clouds will build in this evening ahead of a cold front. Look for rain showers to develop late tonight through Saturday morning.

Saturday we will start the day with rain showers and a temperature of 50 degrees. The rain showers will last on and off through the morning and taper off after lunch time. Rainfall amounts will range from .5"to 1". Behind the rain, MUCH cooler air will be sliding in. Remember, we will start the day with a low of 50. The afternoon high will only reach 52.

Sunday you will need the jackets all day. Temps will range from lows in the low to mid 30s to about 53 in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday.

Monday we will have another cold start in the low 30s. Expect sunshine with a noticeable warmer afternoon high of 62.

Halloween will sport a cool low of 39. Skies will be clear, and the high will reach the upper 60s. During the evening temps will be dropping through the low 60s into the upper 50s. Basically it will be a mild Halloween, and you may need a light jacket at most to stay comfortable.

David Karnes

FRIDAY