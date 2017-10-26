UPDATE: Man accused of shooting at vehicles on I-75 arrested

A man is in jail Thursday night, accused of standing on an interstate overpass and firing a gun at passing cars.

Luckily no one was injured.

A nearby daycare was on lock down while police searched for the shooter, who was identified using surveillance cameras in the area.

It was about four hours from the time the first 911 call came in to the moment police arrested Matthew Henry just a few miles from where the shots were fired.

Shirtless, wearing camouflage and carrying what eyewitnesses described as a shotgun.

These are the images caught on camera near the exit 11 overpass, where Matthew Henry is accused of shooting at passing cars.

PLEASE HELP ID this man. Call 911 or (423) 698-2525 w/ info. He's a suspect in Shots Fired call at 2:30 pm today near 5053 Hunter Rd. pic.twitter.com/oDMJjHIehP — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) October 26, 2017

"I felt safe. Where I work we don't have locked doors but after this incident we work where it could be easy to get in there," said Lisa Cate. "I think it's a good idea for a lot business especially locally if you work near the interstate things like that could happen."

Lisa Cate works nearby. She didn't hear the shots, but heard police were searching for a man. Her child's daycare went on lock down and alerted parents by email.

"I am very glad that she's here they did a great job as far as that and the kids were still in closets and the teachers were right there with the," said Lisa Cate. "So I am very pleased that she's here."

Henry was easily identifiable by the photos. Police knew who they were looking for and located Henry just a few miles from the overpass.

Cate daughter's daycare stayed on lock down even after the scene was clear.

"It was definitely different," said Lisa Cate. "I called ahead of time and they did tell me that they would bring my child out. That's what they were doing. Usually I have a code and I get in that way today was different."

Cate says she's thankful no one was hurt and the situation ended peacefully.

Henry has been charged with wreck less endangerment and is currently being held without bond at the county jail. He's court appearance will be November 14th.