Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a large apartment fire on Runyan Drive Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. from The Arbors of Signal Mountain apartment complex.

On scene of 2-alarm apt fire at The Arbors of Signal Mountain. No reports of injuries so far. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/cd5WH2SYzs — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) October 26, 2017

Officials say the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

The firefighters managed to get the fire out quickly. Still no injuries reported. Several residents will be displaced. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/V5XEOYy0bV — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) October 26, 2017

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

