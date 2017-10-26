UPDATE: 6 students discharged from hospitals after school bus crash in Dade Co.

Photo courtesy of the Dade Co. Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: Dade County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jan Harris said two students were acting out on the bus, and the bus driver told them to stop.

He pulled over on the side of the road and put the brake on the bus. As the driver went to address the situation, Dr. Harris said the bus started to roll and that’s when it crashed into a ditch.

Dr. Harris said the driver followed all proper procedures.

The six students who were transported to local hospitals following a school bus crash Thursday afternoon has been released, according to officials.

The crash, which happened about 3:45pm in Dade County, when the school bus left the road and went into a ditch.

Several Dade County Board of Education employees arrived a the scene quickly, as well as multiple Dade County Fire Departments and EMS personnel.

The driver was able to evacuate the 47 students from the bus.

Six of the students on the bus complained of minor injuries and were transported via Puckett and Dade County EMS.

All other students were either turned over to their guardians on scene, or transported home by a different school bus.

The accident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, and by the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division. The bus is being inspected to determine if a mechanical issue contributed to the crash. The bus is out of service.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.