5 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Dade Co.

Photo courtesy of the Dade Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a school bus crash on Sand Mountain Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of New Home and Brow Roads.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Chad Payne says 43 students from Davis Elementary were on board the bus when it ran into a ditch.

Payne says five students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and some of the other students received bumps and bruises.

It's unknown what caused the bus to leave the road.

The crash is under investigation.

