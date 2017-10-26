5 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Dade Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

5 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Dade Co.

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Dade Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo courtesy of the Dade Co. Sheriff's Office.
Photo courtesy of the Dade Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo courtesy of the Dade Co. Sheriff's Office.
DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Dade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a school bus crash on Sand Mountain Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of New Home and Brow Roads.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Chad Payne says 43 students from Davis Elementary were on board the bus when it ran into a ditch.

Payne says five students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and some of the other students received bumps and bruises.

It's unknown what caused the bus to leave the road.

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.