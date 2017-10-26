UPDATE: Police investigating shots fired call in Ooltewah

Chattanooga police are investigating a shots fired call in Ooltewah Thursday afternoon.

It was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. from the 5000 block of Hunter Road.

Police spokesman Rob Simmons says no one has been shot.

Simmons says police have a suspect in custody; however, at this point, police do not believe he is responsible and the search continues for the person who fired the gun.

PLEASE HELP ID this man. Call 911 or (423) 698-2525 w/ info. He's a suspect in Shots Fired call at 2:30 pm today near 5053 Hunter Rd. pic.twitter.com/oDMJjHIehP — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) October 26, 2017

Police tweeted a picture of the suspect and the following description:

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene that is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.