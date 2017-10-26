UPDATE: Police investigating shots fired call in Ooltewah

Photo of suspect provided by Chattanooga PD.
Chattanooga police are investigating a shots fired call in Ooltewah Thursday afternoon.
It was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. from the 5000 block of Hunter Road.
Police spokesman Rob Simmons says no one has been shot.
Simmons says police have a suspect in custody; however, at this point, police do not believe he is responsible and the search continues for the person who fired the gun.
Police tweeted a picture of the suspect and the following description:
