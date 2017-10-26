UPDATE: Police investigating shots fired call in Ooltewah - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police investigating shots fired call in Ooltewah

Photo of suspect provided by Chattanooga PD. Photo of suspect provided by Chattanooga PD.
Photo courtesy of WRCB viewer. Photo courtesy of WRCB viewer.
OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a shots fired call in Ooltewah Thursday afternoon.

It was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. from the 5000 block of Hunter Road.

Police spokesman Rob Simmons says no one has been shot.

Simmons says police have a suspect in custody; however, at this point, police do not believe he is responsible and the search continues for the person who fired the gun.

Police tweeted a picture of the suspect and the following description:

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene that is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.  

