Appeals court backs city's renaming of Confederate parks

A statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest sits on a concrete pedestal at a park named after the confederate cavalryman in Memphis. AP photo

MEMPHIS (AP) - The Tennessee Court of Appeals has ruled that a Tennessee city council had the authority to rename three parks, a move challenged by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The Commercial Appeal reports the court affirmed the Shelby County Chancery Court's February ruling on Wednesday. In 2013, the Memphis City Council renamed Forrest Park, Confederate Park and Jefferson Davis Park as Health Sciences Park, Memphis Park and Mississippi River Park, respectively. Memphis Park is now commonly known as Fourth Bluff Park.

Lee Millar, a spokesman for the Sons of Confederate Veterans Nathan Bedford Forrest Camp No. 251, says the group has yet to decide if they'll appeal to the state Supreme Court.

City Council attorney Allen Wade says the city is prepared to oppose the Sons of Confederate Veterans' further efforts.

