Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to fire hazard

A recall has been issued for about 63,000 Fisher-Price infant motion seats after the company received reports of the product overheating and one report of a fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges anyone with these Fisher-Price Soothing Motion Seats to stop using them immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund by calling 800-432-5437 or visiting their website .

The recall affects seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

Customers can determine if their seat is affected by the recall by finding the model number on the underside of the motor housing.

The infant seats, which bounce, sway, vibrate and play songs and nature sounds, have been sold at major retailers and online through Amazon from November 2015 through this month. The Soothing Motion Seat retailed for $160 and the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat sold for $175.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the seats overheating and one report of a fire in the motor housing, the CPSC announced. No injuries have been reported.

