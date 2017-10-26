Blackburn names Tennessee state lawmaker as Senate treasurer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Blackburn names Tennessee state lawmaker as Senate treasurer

By Associated Press
Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention. AP photo Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention. AP photo

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn has named a southwestern Tennessee state Rep. Ron Gant as campaign treasurer for her bid for the Senate.

Blackburn joined the race for Senate following incumbent Republican Sen. Bob Corker's decision not to seek a third term and Gov. Bill Haslam's announcement that he wouldn't run for the seat. Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher has since joined the Senate race that also includes conservative activist Andy Ogles.

Gant was elected to the state House last year to represent Fayette, McNairy and the part of Hardeman counties. He is the president of an insurance company and is the chairman of the Rossville Christian Academy school board. He also serves as vice chairman of the Fayette County Carl Perkins Center for abused children.

