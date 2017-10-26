How can you read the JFK files when they're released?

Years of secrecy have clouded the dark day in Dallas when President John F. Kennedy was killed.

Thousands of federal documents are expected to be released today, and barring any last minute snags or changes, those interested will be able to browse the files online.

While the release may answer some questions, it's bound to spur many more as the decades-old files are read, analyzed and interpreted.

But how will you be able to find them? The files are housed by the National Archives, where the old paper files have been scanned and organized.

Earlier this year, a large number of files were made public and eager users crashed the Archives website. Be prepared for some waiting as the pent-up demand to see the files may be very large and slow their system.

Here's what you need to know: