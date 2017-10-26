2 teens arrested, allegedly threatened attack on high school

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say two Georgia teenagers who made threats against a high school have been arrested.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley told news outlets that 17-year-olds Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley face charges including criminal attempt to commit murder for threats against Etowah High School and its staff.

Kelley says the charges are based in part on writings in Dupree's diary, which was discovered when investigators, tipped by a community member, met with him and his family on Monday. Authorities learned of McCurley's alleged involvement.

A search of their homes found firearms, a powdered substance, and a flammable incendiary device.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said mental health may have been a factor. Both were evaluated before being arrested and charged. Their first court appearance was scheduled for noon Thursday.

